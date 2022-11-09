INDIA

Vijayan speaks ‘the language of a terrorist’: Kerala Guv

NewsWire
0
0

Hours after the Pinarayi Vijayan-led cabinet decided to float an Ordinance to replace the state governor as the chancellor of universities in Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday described the language of the Chief Minister to that of a terrorist.

“They (Vijayan government) targeted me and hence, I will not sit in judgment over my case. I am yet to get the Ordinance… once I get it, will go through it and will send it to the President,” Khan said while interacting with a media outlet.

“The definition of a terrorist is one who uses force to get his political needs. He (Vijayan) has spoken about that I will have to face dire consequences. This is the language of a terrorist. I am ready to face the consequences and tell me where I should come so he can execute his plans,” the Governor said.

Khan further said that right from his early days in politics, Vijayan has been resorting to political violence.

“Just search the ‘general diary’ which the police station has. It is there… on how he (Vijayan) he resorted to violence to bring out a murder accused,” added Khan, who pointed out he did a bit of research to find out all these about Vijayan, to find out who he is.

The Kerala Governor went on to point out that the Supreme Court ruling is very clear with regards to appointment of Vice Chancellors as was seen in the case of West Bengal.

“In that case, it was clear that the UGC guidelines will prevail over the state guidelines,” said Khan.

20221109-171403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    In suspected suicide case, Kerala man & son die in car...

    Chhattisgarh: Crisis deepens for Cong, 36 MLAs to reach Delhi

    Indian Women Press Corps has dues pending of Rs 30L to...

    Court orders registration of case against 7 Noida policemen