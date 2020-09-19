Vijayan: Won’t answer if the same journalist asks too many questions

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayans antipathy for probing questions from journalists is known to everybody and blowing his top during press conferences is also well-known.

But on Saturday, Vijayan flexed his muscles and told a lady journalist he won’t answer if the same journalist asked too many questions.

Incidentally, the lady journalist in question represents the Congress-backed Jaihind TV channel.

What irked Vijayan was that the lady journalist, in her first opportunity of asking a question, clubbed two questions into one.

She asked why Vijayan wasn’t giving the copy of the MoU inked with UAE-based charity organisation Red Crescent to build homes for the homeless under his the pet project Life Mission, despite numerous requests from the Congress veteran and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

After a while, the journalist asked a question and Vijayan answered, but after a few questions by others, she asked again and it was then he said, that he won’t answer if the same person asks many questions.

Soon came another question from a male journalist and to that he remarked: “You, too, have asked a few questions.”

Soon the CM ended the press conference.

Incidentally, before treating this lady journalist with disdain, CM Vijayan had, in reply to another question, said that his government and party accord all the respect to every woman.

–IANS

sg/ash