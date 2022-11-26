The trailer of Vijayanand, a film based on the life of business tycoon Vijay Sankeshwar, has crossed 1.5 crore views and has garnered appreciation of the audience.

The trailer of the film Vijayanand was unveiled with much fanfare in Bengaluru. The film directed by Rishika Sharma has Nihal R. playing the character of Vijay Sankeshwar on whose life the film is based.

Kannada film industry has been churning out some amazing content of different genres and Vijayanand is surely looking like another promising addition in the line of such films.

Vijayanand, the Kannada film is all set to release on 9 December in 5 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

UFO Moviez known for distributing Rocketry, 777 Charlie, Karthikeya 2, Bimbisara and Prem Geet 3, will distribute the film pan India. The film also marks the debut production of VRL films.

Vijay Sankeshwar is known for his illustrious journey from a humble beginning to becoming the owner of the largest commercial fleet in the country. The man also owns a leading newspaper and a news channel in Karnataka. The film is the first official biopic in Kannada language.

Padma Shri Vijay Sankeshwar said: “Lot of people approached me for a biopic and a biography on me but I never thought I have achieved enough. When Rishika approached me, I told her not to make the film, but she convinced me to say yes. When I saw Nihal in the film, I was reminded of my younger days.”

Actor Nihal spoke about playing the living legend. “I belong to the same region as Vijay sir in north Karnataka and have grown up listening to amazing stories about him. I will always take pride in the fact that I got to play him in the film.”

The music of the film is composed by National Award winning composer Gopi Sundar. Keertan Poojary and Hemanth have done cinematography and editing respectively, while the art and costumes have been designed by Rishika Sharma.

