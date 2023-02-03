INDIA

Vijayan’s 2015 FB post goes viral after Kerala budget cess on fuel

Hours after Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal presented his 2023-24 Budget on Friday, the Congress and the BJP condemned his “indiscriminate levying” of Rs 2 cess for every litre of petrol and diesel, while a 2015 Facebook post of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, attacking the rise in fuel prices, went viral.

In a post on April 30, 2015, soon after the Centre hiked the price of petrol and diesel, Vijayan noted that the similarity between the second UPA government and the Modi government was this “indiscriminate hike”, which will very badly affect the daily lives of people.

Social media is now buzz with activity about this post and the divergent positions that Vijayan and the CPI-M often takes when in power and when it sits in opposition.

