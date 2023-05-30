The Congress party on Tuesday slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his adamant stand that he will go forward with the K-Rail project and claimed that it was only meant to pocket the commission.

This project conceived to run across the state is expected to cost a staggering Rs 2 lakh crores.

State Congress president K. Sudhakaran said that the full report of the CPI-M supported Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad, which has now come out, clearly states that this is a project which would be hugely detrimental to the state. The CPI-M should now come out and admit that this is not a project that should be taken forward, he added.

“Vijayan’s only interest is to pocket the commission that would come, if the project is given the signal to go forward. Vijayan remains adamant, even when there was no sanction for his project,” said Sudhakaran.

“The situation today is now a Rajya Sabha member’s wife and a few comrades continue to remain in the office of K-Rail eating up taxpayer’s money, but we are not going to allow this needless project to go forward in any manner as we are worried about the future of the state and will not allow Vijayan’s game plan to go forward,” added Sudhakaran.

