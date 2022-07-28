Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been allowed to breach the cap on ministers as far as keeping personal staff is concerned.

When the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front returned to power under Vijayan in May 2021, the general rule was each of the ministers can have a maximum of 25 personal staff, but on Thursday, there were reports that Riyas, who had 24 staff so far, increased it to 29.

This is because five staff members attached to state Culture Minister Saji Cherian, who quit early this month following a remark on the Indian Constitution, have been included in the office of Riyas.

It is not long when Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan went hammer and tongs against the practice of this huge number of personal staff and he, at one point of time, even threatened to take action, but after the initial outbursts, things have cooled down with him on this issue.

One reason why there is a huge rush to become the personal staff of ministers is after a period of 2 years service, all such staff members become eligible for lifelong pension and other benefits.

With five of Cherian’s staff accommodated with Riyas, there are rumours that such an arrangement is expected for the remaining of Cherian’s staff too, so once they complete two years, they will be asked to resign.

Incidentally the CPI-M, whenever it assumes office, allows every minister of its to select just two staff members of their choice and the rest are appointed by the CPI-M itself and are hardcore party workers drawn from the various socio-economic strata.

In Vijayan’s second term, the biggest beneficiary has been Riyas, who, in his first outing in an Assembly election, was given a very sure seat and after an easy victory, was made a Minister and was given the plum portfolio of Public Works Department. This did not go well with many top CPI-M leaders, but given Vijayan’s clout, there was not even a murmur.

20220728-182803