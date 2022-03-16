INDIA

Vijayan’s top official’s wife resigns varsity job

By NewsWire
0
1

While Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was looking into the appointment of Poornima Mohan in the Malayalam Lexicon department at the Kerala University, her resignation from the post was cleared by the syndicate of the university on Wednesday.

Poornima is the wife of former top Indian Revenue Service official R. Mohan who is the Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

She was appointed to the top post last year and soon massive protests by the opposition student unions and the ‘Save University Campaign Committee’ broke out, which took up the issue with the Governor, who asked for all the papers for his perusal.

Committee’s top office bearer R. Sasikumar who was in the forefront of complaint, said she was a Sanskrit teacher with the Kalady Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, and was appointed the editor of the Malayalam Lexicon, which was in total violation of qualification guidelines.

“How come a Sanskrit teacher can be appointed after ignoring qualified Malayalam professors of the university, which they say is against the statute of the University, as only persons proficient in the language are eligible. If she had applied as a Sanskrit teacher then it’s fine, but this is not the case here and she has no locus standi to continue,” said Sasikumar.

Incidentally all along Poornima maintained she has done no wrong and she had applied for the deputation post after seeing the notification and she got the job after an interview.

But at the height of the protests, the Kerala University, however, pointed out that the appointment was made by a selection committee of experts.

Apparently those who sat in this chair include eminent Malayalam scholars Sooranad Kunjan Pillai, B.C. Balakrishnan and P. Somasekaran Nair.

20220316-165803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.