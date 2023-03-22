INDIA

Vijayawada Customs arrests four with 12.97 kg gold valued at Rs 7.48 cr

The Customs officials at Vijayawada arrested four persons for smuggling 12.97 kg gold valued at Rs 7.48 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

“The Customs Commissionerate (Preventive), Vijayawada on Wednesday busted a case of smuggled gold coming into Andhra Pradesh in an operation involving interception at multiple locations in the state,” the official said.

The Customs officials intercepted carriers of smuggled gold who were travelling in different modes of public transport like buses, cars and trains at various places like Nellore, Vijayawada, Sullurupeta.

The official said: “In the entire process we have seized 12.97 kg gold valued at Rs 7.48 crore. The gold seized predominantly included gold whose foreign markings were deliberately defaced to try and camouflage the smuggled nature of the gold.”

The official said the gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act and the accused were placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Act.

