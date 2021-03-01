The South Central Railway (SCR) zone’s Vijayawada division achieved the rare feat of highest ever interchange of goods trains on a single day.

The feat was recorded on Sunday when 242 goods trains, 122 dispatches and 120 receptions were dealt with.

In comparison, the last best figures were recorded only a few days ago on February 14.

“Generally, the average number of trains dealt in a day by the Vijayawada division is around 160 goods trains. With buoyed economic activity, the number of goods trains dealt by the division increased of late along with a spike in loading activity and the number of goods trains originating from the division,” said a railway zone official.

Incidentally, loading average has also risen in the division between 20 and 24 rakes per day, propelled by the active involvement of business development units at the field level.

Senior divisional operating manager V. Anjaneyulu said the credit for this achievement goes to the controllers and the control team.

He also patted the engineering control, traction, crew control and commercial control departments and others for their role in the achievement.

