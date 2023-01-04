ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vijayendra, Himanshi rejoice in the Punjabi connect with ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’

NewsWire
0
0

Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar shared how they connected so well with the story of the new show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ – it is set in Punjab and they both belong to the same place.

The ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ actor said: “The show is very close to my heart because it not only transformed me physically but also made me grow as a person and I feel like I am growing every day with this character. And on top of all, as I am a Punjabi and I have got this show that has been set in a Punjabi backdrop, I just can’t ask for more.”

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is a story of three brothers, who are born and brought up in a rich family of Punjab and on the other side there are three sisters whose mother wants them to get married to rich guys for a happy life. How things turned up for them and how they connect with each other is what the plot all about.

Punjabi actress Himanshi Parashar, who is making her Hindi TV show debut with ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ has worked in Punjabi shows such as ‘Maawan Thandiya Chawan’, and also featured in music videos like ‘Dil Le Gya’, and many more.

She added about how being a Punjabi, shooting for the serial was a great experience for her.

“‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is genuinely a very special show for me as the story of the show is Punjabi and I am also a Punjabi. Apart from this, I have lived in Punjab for many years and so shooting for this show was a heartwarming experience for me. From emotions to its regional backdrop, we have tried to keep the story of the show as authentic as we can,” she added.

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ will be airing on Star Plus.

20230104-133203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gal Gadot drops a heart on Ali Fazal’s ‘Death On The...

    ‘KGF’ star Yash celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sister

    Sushmita Sen confirms break-up with beau Roman Shawl: We remain friends

    Paes, Bhupathi offer a peek into their lives, on- and off-court,...