Television actor Vijayendra Kumeria, who is part of the show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, has no qualms in refusing roles that are not to his liking. The actor says that when it comes to roles, he is careful about what he chooses to do.

“I am very specific about the roles that I come on board with. It takes a lot of courage to say no but I am glad I have the privilege to do that,” he told IANS.

The actor was last seen as Dev Parikh in the show Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, which went off air in August 2002. He says that he always likes to take a break between projects.

“For me, it is easy to shift from one character to another. But I like to wash off my image in the eyes of the viewers by taking a break for four to five months. I feel this is very important for a medium such as TV where actors are known by their characters,” he said.

Vijayendra plays a blind man in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and says that he is drawn to such different characters.

“I love my character in the show. Something new or something that I haven’t done before stands a better chance for me to get interested. Also, characters that take me out of my comfort zone always excite me,” he says.

