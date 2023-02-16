TV actor Vijayendra Kumeria, who is currently seen playing the role of Angad in the show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’, spoke about the upcoming wedding sequence and how the entire wedding look and outfit was inspired by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s marriage.

In the upcoming episode, Anagd (Vijayendra Kumeria) will be shown getting married to Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar). From the bridal lehenga and jewellery to the groom’s outfit, the actor said that there were certain similarities that the audience can find between the real and reel marriage.

Vijayendra, who has done a good number of shows such as ‘Tumhari Paakhi’, ‘Shastri Sisters’, ‘Naagin 4’ and ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’, shared: “The wedding sequence from ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ has been shot on a grand scale. My reel wedding felt like a real one. With the high-scale preparation from outfits to decoration. Every littlest detail was taken care of. The atmosphere on the set was nothing less than that of a big fat Indian wedding. I couldn’t contain my excitement for the audience to see the magic we had created.”

“And once the promo was out, the response to it was very overwhelming. People were praising it everywhere. I was surprised at first but later realised we actually had a lot of similarities with Sid-Kiara’s real wedding. Being compared to a real wedding feels like we have done justice to the story. I hope people keep garnering us with immense love and applause,” he added.

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ airs on Star Plus.

