Actor Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Liger’ will mark the Bollywood debut of singer Lakshay Kapoor, who has lent his voice for the number ‘Socha Na Tha’ for the movie.

The singer admits that getting to make his Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions is a dream come true.

“I think nothing bigger and better than this can happen to a singer. People wait for years for this to happen and I feel lucky and blessed to have got the chance to have my voice featured in a massive project like Liger.”

He is also ecstatic to be crooning for Vijay Deverakonda.

“I feel he is the next big thing. People want to see that newness and freshness. Coincidentally it’s both our debuts in Bollywood. This is a new voice and new face for the industry,a he shared.

‘Socha Na Tha’ is a happy romantic song with lyrics by Kunal Verma and music by Tanishk Bagchi, and Lakshay shares his experience of working with the composer.

“Tanishk is like my elder brother. My first professional recording experience was with him and I feel he is a magician. Somehow dubbing for him was very comfortable. He knows how to get things done.

Lakshay also has an interesting story to recall about his recording for ‘Socha Na Tha’ with Tanishk.

“I landed in Mumbai and went directly for the recording. I didn’t even had the song with me by then. I was already late so as soon as I reached the studio, Tanishk made me hear the song and I obviously fell in love with it. We recorded the song two lines at a time but it all happened very smoothly.”

The singer has now been signed by Dharma Cornerstone Agency and has already recorded multiple songs for many future projects.

