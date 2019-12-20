Vijayvargiya loses cool, video goes viral

Indore, Jan 3 (IANS) A video of Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya went viral as he lost his cool after he couldn’t meet Indore Commissioner Akash Tripathi.

Vijayvargiya even threatened the administrative officers and went on to say that he would have set Indore on fire if Sangh officials were not present over here. (Agar Sangh ke padadhikari shahar mein maujood na hote to Indore mein aag laga deta)

Vijayvargiya wanted to meet the officials on Friday to discuss the problems of the city. He even wrote a letter to the officials through the BJP state president. He got angry after none of the officers turned up for the meeting. He along with Shankar Lalwani and other BJP leaders staged a sit-in at the residence of Commissioner Akash Tripathi.

There were heated arguments between Vijayvargiya and the police officials while he was protesting outside the Commissioner’s residence and insisting on meeting him, a video of which has gone viral which IANS doesn’t confirm.

In the video, Vijayvargiya can be heard saying, “I have already written to him that I want to meet him. Will you not even inform him that I am here. I will not tolerate this. Our Sangh officials are here in the city, otherwise I would have set fire to Indore.” (Yeh chitthi likhi hai ki hum milna chahte hain. Unhein yeh bhi sochne nahi doge ki hum aaye hain. Yah bardasht nahi karenge ab. Hamare Sangh ke padadhikari hain, nahi to aaj aag laga dete hum indore mein.)

The video was tweeted by Congress spokesperson Syed Zafar saying that Kailash Vijayvargiya is saying this to the ADM.

BJP leader and former Chairman of the Food Supply Corporation Hitesh Bajpai came out in support of Vijayvargiya. He said, “The way Chief Minister Kamal Nath is driving the politics of the state towards violence, misusing the administration rules and simultaneously targeting BJP workers one after the other, it is unfair. I support this stand of Kailash Vijayvargiya.”

“If this is not retaliated at the right time, then Kamal Nath will make the state similar to that of West Bengal. He is on the path of violent politics as told by Mamata Banerjee,” said Bajpai.

–IANS

