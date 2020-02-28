Vijayvargiya to host India’s biggest meal for Indore (Ld)

Indore, March 2 (IANS) BJP national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya took cereals in his meal after 20 years on Monday. He said when he was elected Mayor of Indore, a seer had told him about a “pitru dosh”, a kind of ancestral curse, that had affected Indore, hindering its development.

He was advised to propitiate the ancestors by erecting a statue of Lord Hanuman on Pitru Parvat. He took a pledge to install the biggest statue of Lord Hanuman on Pitru Parvat and shun cereals till the work is completed.

Now a 72 feet statue of Lord Hanuman weighing 108 tonnes made of Ashtadhatu (alloy of eight metals) has been installed on the mount in Indore at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

Vijayvargiya marked the occasion by eating cereals in the presence of Mahatmandeshwar Awadheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Murari Bapu of Mahamandaleshwar Juna Akhara and Mahamandaleshwar Gurusharananandji Maharaj from Vrindavan.

During these 20 years, Vijayvargiya gave up wheat, maize, jowar, bajra and pulses and would eat only fruits of rajgira, sago and mordhan (all articles consumed during fasting). His wife Asha Vijayvargiya helped him fulfil the pledge.

Vijayvargiya has tweeted his picture while being fed by his guru, which went viral on social media.

Vijayavargiya has invited 10 lakh people on social media to partake meal with him. In a Twitter post, he has invited the people of Indore to the country’s largest city banquet on Tuesday.

A million people will be served food in an area spread over 7 km by 10,000 persons. The cost of the grand meal has not been mentioned.

–IANS

naidu/arm