Vijayveer Sidhu wins 3rd gold at Jr Shooting ISSF WC

Suhl (Germany), July 16 (IANS) Vijayveer Sidhu notched up his third gold medal of the ongoing ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup as he combined with Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Adarsh Singh to clinch the men’s 25m pistol event here on Tuesday.

On the other hand, it was the second gold of the competition for Adarsh.

Meanwhile, the trio of Hriday Hazarika, Yash Vardhan and Paarth Makhija bagged a silver medal in the men’s 10m Air Rifle team event as they shot 1877.4, just 0.4 less than the gold winning Chinese team’s score.

Hriday, however, finished fourth in the 10m Air Rifle individual competition.

With seven gold and a total of 16 medals so far, India leads the medal standings after three days of the World Cup.

