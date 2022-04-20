INDIASPORTS

Vijayveer Sidhu wins men’s Rapid-Fire Pistol T4 trials, Rhythm Sangwan bags double gold

Punjab’s Vijayveer Sidhu won the men’s 25M Rapid Fire Pistol (RFP) T4 trials on day six of the National Selection Trial 3 & 4 for Pistol events, while Haryana’s Rhythm Sangwan bagged a double gold at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Wednesday.

Vijayveer fought off a spirited challenge from India internationals Anish Bhanwala and Adarsh Singh to win the gold medal match with 32 hits to his name. Anish and Adarsh, both representing Haryana came second and third with 28 and 21 hits to their name respectively.

Rhythm Sangwan won both the Women’s and junior women’s 25M RFP T4 trials, shooting 569 to top the respective fields. Also winning gold on the day was Udhayveer Sidhu of Punjab who won the junior men’s 25M RFP T4 competition.

20220420-200203

