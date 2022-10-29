INDIA

Vijender Gupta slams Kejriwal over Delhi pollution

Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta on Saturday said that even as the air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal don’t shay away from doing ‘drama’.

In a conversation with IANS, Gupta said “Aam Aadmi Party’s protest outside the LG office is similar to that of Naach Na Jaane Aangan Tedha. The air of the whole Delhi has become very polluted. It has become difficult for people to leave their homes and breathe. Even today the Air Quality Index is ‘very poor’. And Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal ji are not shying away from doing drama.”

A blame game is on between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the run-up to the MCD elections.

As the air quality continues to worsen in Delhi, the rhetoric of political leaders has also started.

Vijender Gupta stated “Delhi’s air has become so toxic. I am also coughing due to pollution and feeling uncomfortable and tired due to pollution. I am standing in the open air at the moment, and people who are working in such conditions, in the area which is already in the grip of pollution. You can understand how much impact this toxic air will have on those people.”

“This dharna demonstration should be against Kejriwal. He is sleeping peacefully by putting the ball in other’s court and installing air purifier in his house. Kejriwal is fooling people,” Gupta said. “Kejriwal ji stop fooling people,” he added.

20221029-145607

