Gangster Vikas Dubey dead in shootout

Gangster Vikas Dubey who was arrested from the Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday, and was being brought to Kanpur amid unprecedented security on Friday morning, has been injured in an encounter.

According to reports, as the convoy reached Barra police circle in Kanpur, the vehicle in which Vikas was seated, overturned after skidding on the road due to heavy rains.

Vikas, along with two other police personnel in the vehicle, were injured in the mishap.

As soon as Vikas was taken out of the vehicle, he snatched a rifle from the STF team and tried to fire at the police. He was killed in the retaliatory firing.