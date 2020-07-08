Vikas Dubey flees Faridabad hotel, 3 aides nabbed (Ld)

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh’s most wanted gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight policemen last week in Kanpur district, was reportedly seen in a hotel in Haryana’s Faridabad adjoining the national capital on Tuesday, sources said.

However, he managed to give the slip to the police, who only managed to arrest three of his associates.

On Tuesday afternoon, police conducted a raid at the Faridabad hotel. Dubey had left the hotel by then. Later, three men were arrested from different locations in the city. They have been identified as Shrawan, Ankur and Prabhat.

A CCTV footage recovered by the police shows the wanted gangster in a mask wearing a blue T-shirt. The police have seized the register and DVR from the hotel. According to sources, the hotel turned back the man after his identity card was not having a clear photograph.

The Uttar Pradesh STF was also conducting raids at various locations in the search of the absconding criminal, including in Greater Noida.

Faridabad, Gurgaon and Delhi are also on a high alert and the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has also been alerted amid speculation that Dubey may surrender in the National Capital Region. All hotels in the NCR have also been alerted.

Earlier, the police gunned down Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey in Maudaha, Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was involved in the July 3 ambush and killing, as per the police information.

–IANS

zaz/dpb/in