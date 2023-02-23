ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vikas Khanna: Kunal inspired me to be the face of TV

NewsWire
0
0

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna talked about his bond with chef Kunal Kapur and shared how he has guided him professionally and motivated him to become the face of TV and go beyond being a restaurant chef.

Both chefs share a friendly bond and have appeared as judges in seasons 2 and 3 of the cooking-based reality show ‘MasterChef India’. As Kunal returned as a guest judge on the show, Vikas talked about their camaraderie.

He said: “I never understood television because I am only a restaurant chef, but when I had to face it, chef Kunal Kapur’s guidance was crucial. I could only do this because he always steered and supported me. He has good business acumen and so when it comes to matters which need his words of wisdom, he is only a call away.”

The chef further said how two different people have been his support system in his personal and professional life. “In my personal life, it is always Ranveer (Brar, YouTube’s favourite celebrity chef), but in my professional life, it is Kunal who has been my constant,” he concluded.

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230223-130606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pankaj Tripathi’s first look from ‘Main Atal Hoon’ sets the tone...

    Chandan Roy Sanyal to direct and star in period romance ‘The...

    Producer Sandeep Singh debuts as director with ‘Safed’; first look at...

    Raima Sen opens up on the challenges of doing action sequences...