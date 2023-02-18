ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vikas Khanna, Paul Rudd discuss vada-paav, ‘RRR’, diet

NewsWire
0
0

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna recently spoke with the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd. The two chatted over popular Indian street food, vada-paav, the Indian Oscar nominated films this year’s ‘RRR’, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ and ‘All That Breathes’.

During a virtual interaction, Vikas even showed Paul the miniature version of Vada-paav that he made. The celebrity chef, whose banter with fellow celebrity chef Ranveer Brar is winning the hearts on the Internet, also probed Paul about his diet to which the actor replied by saying that the processed food is an integral part of the American culture and it’s something that frustrates him.

He said: “The sugar and caffeine affect the body negatively. I try to stay away from them”. He also shared that he eats at the same time and pretty much eats different versions of the same food.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which was released recently, is a superhero film from the house of Marvel Studios.

Meanwhile, Vikas Khanna can be seen judging the 7th season of reality cooking show ‘MasterChef India’.

20230218-201204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arjan Bajwa: Feel fortunate to play author-backed roles

    Ram Charan and Jr NTR fans have now united: Kannada star...

    Neeraj Goswami glad viewers are liking ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’

    Lata Mangeshkar’s health worsens, nobody allowed to meet her