Popular chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora are coming back as judges on the 7th season of cooking reality show ‘MasterChef India’.

Based on ‘MasterChef Australia’, it started in India in 2010 and the first season was hosted by Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kapur and Ajay Chopra. Apart from Hindi, the show also aired in different languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and the past six seasons were judged by different master chefs including Vikas Khanna, Sanjeev Kapoor, Ranveer Brar, Zorawar Kalra and Vineet Bhatia.

As the new season is starting the judges talk about the changing cooking styles and Indian cuisine. They also spoke about the new season and expectations from the talents coming on the show.

Chef and restaurateur Vikas, who has hosted various cooking reality shows like ‘Twist of Taste’, ‘Throwdown! with Bobby Flay’ among others, said about judging the cooking talents on the show: “I am excited to see what all has been cooking in the kitchens of Indian homes and what food stories the chefs have.”

He spoke about the changes he witnessed in the past many years in terms of cooking styles and cuisines.

“Over the past 11 years, I have witnessed so much amazing changes in our kitchens. We as a country have diverse cuisines and it’s a great learning experience for me as there is so much to learn about our local cuisines and recipes. I am very keen to discover it all through auditions and the show launch.”

On the other hand, celebrity chef Ranveer added that cooking is a passion for him and he can enjoy doing it his entire life.

“Cooking is my passion and is something I’ve cherished my entire life. So, being a part of the show only nurtures my passion for cooking. The show will bring insights into the rich culture of food India has had for years.”

Garima is quite known for her cooking skills and in 2019 she was was given the title of Asia’s Best Female Chef. The 35-year old chef is excited to join the panel of judges and look at the cuisines prepared by contestants, who are coming from different parts of the country.

“I am thrilled to join Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar for ‘MasterChef India’. It’s a one-of-a-kind show which gives aspiring chefs a platform to showcase cuisines from every corner of the country and rise above and beyond to pursue their passion for cooking. We will soon begin the search with auditions in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad,” she concluded.

‘MasterChef India’ will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

