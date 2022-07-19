Sushmita Sen is a viral trending topic on social media. Ever since business tycoon Lalit Modi announced on social media that he is dating the former Miss Universe; trolls have been having a field day.

Apart from a small section comprising of the actors and Modi’s friends as well as a small faction of netizens most have said plenty of unsavoury things about Sushmita’s latest choice of man.

As is the sexist norm, all the hatred has been directed towards Sushmita Sen who finally broke her silence and posted a long note slamming all those who called her a gold digger.

Reminding everyone that she always believed in buying her own diamonds and standing on her own two feet, the actress in her inimitable style told off trolls and said that rather than “gold” digging, she always prefers diamonds, she also mentioned how she will continue to live her true life without worrying about approval or criticism.

Sushmita has managed to find one more person in her corner, who happens to be none other than her ex-boyfriend, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. Vikram and Sushmita dated more than two decades ago in the mid-90s. He was the writer for Sushmita’s debut movie, ‘Dastak’, which released in 1996. After dating each other publicly for a few years, the couple went their separate ways.

However, it seems like it was an amicable breakup, as Vikram Bhatt has come out openly in defence of his ex. Speaking to India Today about Sushmita Sen, he said, “Sushmita is the last person who checks out bank balances before she decides to fall in love with someone. I was penniless. I was directing Ghulam, but I had no money. I will not forget that Sushmita was the person who first took me to the US, and she paid for my trip. I had no money. When we reached Los Angeles and there was a limousine, and I was surprised. She said that she wanted to make my entry in the US very special.”

He also added, “I think making fun of other people’s life is entertainment. Someone’s tragedy is someone’s entertainment, that’s always there. When Kareena [Kapoor] married Saif [Ali Khan], even she was trolled. So, I think it goes with the territory, if you are a celebrity and if there is a decision of yours which seems funny to netizens, they start trolling.”

Vikram Bhatt also said that even though he is not in touch with Sushmita Sen any more he will always stand up for her. He said, “Look at her life, she has lived life on her own terms. If she wanted, she could have been the number one actress, but she never bowed down to any kind of industry. She never sucked up to anyone and she never became the actor’s girlfriend.”