Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is all set to release the latest music video ‘Jitna Tujhe Chahte Hai Hum’ composed by Nilesh Ahuja featuring Jasmin Bhasin and Paras Arora.

Nilesh rose to fame with his last composition ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ starring Siddharth Malhotra.

While sharing his experience of working on the music, Nilesh praised the entire team and cast that is part of it, saying: “It was amazing working on ‘Jitna Tujhe Chahte Hai Hum’. It’s a very melodious and heart-touching song. Raj Barman has sung it very soulfully, and he is an amazing singer. And legendary lyricist Kumaar has written it very beautifully. Actor Jasmin Bhasin and Paras Arora are wonderful actors who have been trending for quite some time, but having Vikram Bhatt sir, direct the music video is what really excites me.”

For Nilesh, his favourite track is ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’, written by Kumaar and sung by Stebin Ben.

“One of my favourite songs is ‘Jitna Tujhe Chahte Hai Hum’. The composition is melodious and soulful, direct from the heart. My previous song, ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’, has been one of the most trending songs with over 1.5 billion views, so I hope this song does well too, as I have tried to create the same essence in this song. I just hope for the best for this song. The music of this song is very soulful, so I believe it will be appreciated by the audience.”

Showing his gratitude towards the director Vikram Bhatt, he shared: “Vikram Bhatt sir has been one of the most ace directors in the country. My experience of working with him has been wonderful.”

‘Jitna Tujhe Chahte Hai Hum’ starring Jasmin Bhasin and Paras Arora is sung by Raj Barman, music by Nilesh Ahuja, and lyrics by Kumaar. The music video will be released soon on the Zee Music Company Youtube Channel.

