Vikram Bhatt unveils official posters of ‘Ghost’

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is back with another horror film, after scoring at the box-office with hits like “1920” and “Raaz”. He has unveiled the official posters of his upcoming spinechiller, “Ghost”.

The makers released the posters at 6.6.6 pm staying true to the eerie three-digit connect of 666 with the devil.

“Sometimes the world of the living gets mixed up with the world of the dead. Presenting the official poster of #GhostTheFilm, starring Sanaya Irani. In cinemas October 18,” Bhatt tweeted on Tuesday.

While one poster sees a woman lying on the floor with her hands on her ears and shadow of a creepy hand reaching out for her, the other one focuses on a number of hands with long nails.

“After looking at this, the next scream you hear could be your own! Presenting the official poster of #GhostTheFilm, starring Sanaya Irani. In cinemas October [email protected] @krishnavbhatt @poojafilms @ZeeMusicCompany,” he tweeted.

Directed by Bhatt, the Vashu Bhagnani production releases on October 18.

–IANS

