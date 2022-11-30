BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Vikram Kirloskar, Toyota Kirloskar vice-chairman, passes away

Vikram Shreekant Kirloskar, an eminent industrialist and Vice-Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motors passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest late Tuesday. He was 64.

His funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday in Bengaluru, according to family sources.

Toyota India tweeted, “We are extremely saddened. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled the death. “Heartfelt condolences on the sad and untimely demise of one of the stalwarts of India’s automotive industry, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Shri Vikram Kirloskar. May his soul rest in peace. May God grant the family and friends the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti.”

Former Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy said that he was saddened by the demise of Vikram Kirloskar. “His untimely death is a big loss as he had achieved big in industry, social service and various sectors.”

Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, “Devastated with Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and inconsolable grief of Gitanjali, Manasi and the family. May he rest in eternal peace. Om Shanthi.”

A graduate in mechanical engineering from MIT, Vikram Kirloskar had been involved in the automobile industry since 1981. He also served as the President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Kirloskar, a fourth- generation member of the Kirloskar Group, was instrumental in bringing Toyota to India. He forged partnerships in several ventures such as automobiles, textile machinery, insurance, real estate and healthcare with Japanese conglomerate Toyota.

He was an avid golfer, tennis player and swimming enthusiast. He is survived by his wife Geethanjali and daughter Manasi. Family sources confirmed that he breathed his last on Tuesday late evening.

