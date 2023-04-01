ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vikram Motwane: ‘Since films reach out to masses, it can be used as propaganda’

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Jubilee’, said that films have always been a means to serve a larger message to the audience, so it is also exploited by many for the use of propaganda.

The director, who has films like ‘Udaan’, ‘Lootera’, ‘Trapped’ and many more under his belt, told IANS: “Around the world and in India, films primarily have been a means to help reach a mass message to an audience. It’s one of the easiest ways to reach out to a large set of people. In recent times it has also expanded from movies to social media television and all other sorts of apps that we today have on our phones.”

He further mentioned: “That’s why you will find a lot of films that are made for the purpose of propaganda be it in the U.S. with regards to the war films or even in India at some point. One of the aspects that ‘Jubilee’ will touch upon is the use of propaganda to influence people at large to make them believe your messaging and serve a particular agenda.”

‘Jubilee’ will stream on Prime Video with its first part dropping on the streamer on April 7 and the second part dropping on April 14.

20230401-160202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jitendra Kumar-starrer ‘Jaadugar’ trailer out, film releases on July 15

    ‘The Legend of Hanuman Season 2’ to release digitally on Aug...

    Makers of Akhil’s ‘Agent’ clarify release on schedule

    Shweta Gulati is all set for ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’