Vikram Solar commissions rooftop solar plant in Rajasthan

Kolkata, Sep 11 (IANS) Solar energy solutions provider Vikram Solar said on Wednesday that has commissioned a rooftop solar plant for SL Nutritions at the RIICO Industrial Area of Nagaur in Rajasthan.

A Vikram Solar release here said the Rajasthan solar plant has a capacity of 558 kilowattpeak (kWp).

“Vikram Solar used 1,400 of 315 Wp (wattpeak) and 355 of 330 Wp modules to build the rooftop plant. The solar plant is expected to have an annual energy yield of 2,000-2,500 kWh (kilowatt hour),” it said.

According to the company, its current portfolio consists of 1,040 MW of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) capacity in rooftop and ground-mounted projects, including those commissioned and under execution.

