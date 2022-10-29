ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

The unit of director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s ‘Vikram’, featuring actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, has announced that it would celebrate the film’s magnificent 100-day run in theatres on actor Kamal Haasan’s birthday.

The film hit the big screen on June 3, 2022 and the action drama turned out to be a huge hit.

Now, on the occasion of Kamal Haasan’s birthday on November 7, the team is all set to celebrate the film’s success.

An official announcement was made by Kamal Haasan’s production house RKFI, which produced the film.

Sharing a statement, RKFI posted: “RKFI celebrates the success of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s Vikram,directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The 100th-day celebration will be held on Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s birthday, November 7,at 5p.m. in Kalaivanar Arangam.”

Kamal Haasan was seen in a power-packed action mode as a RAW agent in ‘Vikram’, while Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Suriya, Narain, and Gayathrie among others played important roles.

Anirudh Ravichander scored the music for the film, which had cinematography and editing by Girish Gangadharan and Philomin Raj respectively.

