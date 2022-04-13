INDIA

‘Vikrant’ funds case: Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP’s Kirit Somaiya

NewsWire
0
0

Spelling relief, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection against arrest to Bharatiya Janata Party activist and ex-MP Kirit Somaiya, accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 57 crore collected in the name of saving the Indian Navy’s defunct aircraft carrier, Vikrant.

The court directed that in case of arrest, Somaiya should be released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

The development came two days after the Sessions Court rejected his plea for relief and a day after his son and co-accused Neil K. Somaiya’s anticipatory bail plea was also rejected by the same court.

A case has been registered against the father-son duo for allegedly collecting Rs 57 crore for Vikrant through crowd-funding in 2013-2014.

Somaiya had said then that the amount collected would be handed over to the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan, but a RTI reply last month made the shocking revelation that the money was not received by the Governor’s office.

The prosecution informed the court that since the money was collected using the name of the Indian warship, they needed to probe how it was used.

They pointed out that Somaiya had tweeted then about the Rs 140-crore collection, expressed apprehensions of possible tampering with the investigations or pressurising the complainant as he (Somaiya) is a former elected public representative.

Soon after the order, Somaiya expressed gratitude to the court for the interim relief and claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has been exposed as it has not produced any evidence about the Rs 57-crore scam.

20220413-153532

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Principal accused of raping teacher in UP

    Modi receives his 1st Covid vaccine dose at AIIMS (Ld)

    4 booked in UP BJP leader’s son’s murder case

    TN Narcotic bureau ties up with animators for campaign against drug...