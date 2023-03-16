ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Vikrant Massey, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming film ‘Gaslight’, shared that he had a different impression of Sara Ali Khan as an actress before they started working together on the film. He said that he thought Sara won’t be a very “receptive” actress.

While working on the sets, actors bond well and learn from one another. Vikrant was thoroughly impressed seeing Sara’s enthusiasm and dedication towards her craft.

Elaborating on the same, Vikrant said: “I instantly learned that she (Sara Ali Khan) is hungry as a performer, she wants to know so much, she wants to better herself as an actor with every take possible. I really did not anticipate her to be so receptive as an actor.”

‘Gaslight’ is a psychological thriller and sees Sara essaying a specially abled character. The film, produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, also stars Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev.

‘Gaslight’ will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31, 2023.

