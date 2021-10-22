Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda-starrer ’14 Phere’ released on OTT a few months back and it received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. The film tells the story of two lovers who belong to different castes and how they go about convincing their parents to allow them to get married.

The film is notable for providing a healthy dose of humour and portraying how simple situations can give birth to a comedy of errors. After leaving people in splits with its OTT release on ZEE5, the film is now set to reach Indian households with its world television premiere on &pictures.

Talking about the film, an excited Vikrant told IANS, “Fresh characters and scripts are what fuel my passion. ’14 Phere’ is a young, fresh love story with elements of comedy, ‘dhamaal’, romance all while encompassing a great message so it was an honour to be a part of this story.”

He also praised his co-actors, the two ladies from the film as he added, “And then, of course, there is the experience of working with Kriti and Gauahar, two women I’ve had the biggest crush on for the longest time.”

He was also struck with epiphany as he said that if what has been shown in the film actually happens during the process of convincing parents to get married, he can only wonder what would happen at the time of his own marriage. Vikrant went on to say, “With ’14 Phere’ I am at the epicentre of drama with double the wedding ‘siyappa’, makes me wonder of the possible ‘siyappas’ at my own wedding.”

The actor cherishes the experience of collaborating with fine talents and working with an amazing team in the film. “This film has really given me a lifetime of experiences which I think will definitely come in handy in the future. So, join me and witness the chaos unfold with the world television premiere of ’14 Phere’ on &pictures”, the actor concluded.

Directed by Devanshu Singh and produced by Zee Studios, the film will have its world TV premiere on October 24.

–IANS

aa/kr