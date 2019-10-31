Village cop injured in firing by miscreants in Bengal, dies

Kolkata, Nov 3 (IANS) Village police volunteer Biswajit Maity, who received injuries after he was fired upon by miscreants in South 24 Parganas district’s Sandeshkhali, died at a hospital here.

The 26-year old Maity, a resident of Dholkhali village under Sandeshkhali police station, died on Saturday night, the police said.

Maity, and two other police personnel, sub-inspector Arindam Haldar and civic volunteer Babusona Sinha, were injured while chasing miscreants who fired at them in Khulna village under Sandeshkhali police station on Friday night.

Haldar and Sinha are still in hospital in serious condition.

The police had gone to Khulna after receiving reports of clashes between two groups of miscreants during a cultural function at a Kali puja pandal, that left two persons injured.

When the police personnel entered the village after alighting from the jeep, they were surrounded by the miscreants who fired and threw bombs at them.

All three police personnel sustained serious injuries.

Police reinforcements were rushed in and the three injured were taken to a private hospital in Kolkata.

Three alleged miscreants have been arrested.

State minister and Trinamool 24 Parganas North district secretary, Jyotipriyo Mullick has alleged that his party workers had organised a cultural function on Friday, but five motorcycle borne miscreants went to the spot and resorted to firing.

“One of the injured has been admitted in Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, while the other person is being treated at Sandeshkhali primary health centre”.

–IANS

ssp/skp/