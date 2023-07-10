A Village Defence Volunteer was killed and two villagers injured on Monday during armed clashes between two groups in two villages located in Manipur’s Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts, officials said.

Police officials in Imphal said that the rival armed groups engaged in gun battles at Phayeng and Singda villages, killing VDV Saikhom Shubol and injuring two other villagers in the crossfire.

Tension prevailed in Imphal city following the incident while security forces were deployed in the troubled villages and nearby areas.

Shops and other business establishments remained shut.

A mob set fire to a mini truck, which was carrying domestic items including some furniture to Keithelmanbi from Old Lambulane in Imphal West district on Sunday night.

Police forces have rushed to the area and dispersed the mob.

2023071037005