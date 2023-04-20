A mukhiya (village head) in Bihar’s Bhojpur district brutally assaulted a house assistant on the charge of demanding Rs 20,000 as bribe from a person.

The incident occurred on April 19 when Mukhiya Vijay Shankar Dubey of Hari Gaon Panchayat in Jagdishpur block intercepted the house assistant Ajay Kumar Prasad and abused him. He also beat him with a baton in the market of Hari Gaon village. A large number of villagers assembled there filmed the incident.

Dubey, who is said to be a strongman in the village, kicked and beat him with a baton and used abusive language to humiliate him. He alleged that Prasad demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person for the sanctioning of funds.

Following the incident, Prasad filed a complaint against Dubey in the Block Development Office. They later reached a compromise in the presence of the BDO.

20230420-210004