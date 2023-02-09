INDIA

Village head killed in Gopalganj, CSP owner shot at in Sitamarhi

A village mukhiya (headman) in Bihar’s Gopalganj district was gunned down on Thursday morning, police said.

Mohammad Qurash, 32, was on his way from his house in Phalguni Panchayat village to his brick kiln in Thawe block on his bike. When he reached Narayanpur village, four or five gunmen opened fire on him indiscriminately. The victim sustained gunshot injuries in several parts of his body including his head and died on the spot.

In another incident, three unidentified men, on a bike, shot and severely injured a CSP owner in Sitamarhi district and looted the cash on Thursday afternoon.

The victim, Vijay Kumar, is battling for his life in the hospital.

The incident occurred at Bathnaha block in the district. The accused initially tried to loot the CSP outlet, but when Vijay Kumar resisted, they shot him and fled with the cash.

The local police are scanning the CCTV footage of the CPS office.

