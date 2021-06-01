Villagers of Gopalganj district in north Bihar are leaving their villages after increasing water level of the Gandak river has kindled fears of floods.

Most of the affected villages fall under Gopalganj’s Sadar block. The villagers claim that water from the Gandak river enters into the villages falling in low-lying areas in Diyara region.

Villages such as Jagri Tola, and Maqsudpur, etc are situated on the bank of Gandak river.

“The water level is rising in Gandak river due to continuous rain taking place in the region due to the effects of super cyclones Yaas and Tauktae. Generally, we used to leave the village during the monsoon session. However, due to the super cyclones, moderate to severe rain is continuously taking place in the region leading to rising water level in the river,” said Radhe Shyam Mahto of Jagri Tola.

“The water is expected to enter our houses at any time. Hence, we have decided to leave to go to our relatives and will return in February or March next year. We used to live in our native villages for only 6 months in a year,” he added.

As many as 21 districts of north Bihar are affected with flood every year during Monsoon session due to rain water coming from Nepal and eastern Uttar Pradesh and accumulating in Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Kosi Bagmati, Kamla Balan rivers, which cross the low-lying districts of north Bihar.

A water channel is being under construction in eastern Uttar Pradesh and it is terminating in Gandak river in West Champaran district.

