Saying that villagers are angry with the government because of policies like e-tendering as it has curbed the independence of panchayats, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday launched ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign in his constituency Garhi Sampla Kiloi in Rohtak district.

On the first day, he visited several villages where residents welcomed him and apprised him about the issues.

Hooda said that he is continuously visiting the entire state. “First Bharat Jodo Yatra and now Hath Se Hath Jodo campaign is getting public support, it is clear that the people of every region of the state are seeking change in one voice. The public is eagerly waiting for the elections to vote out the BJP-JJP government because today every class of the state is troubled by the policies of the coalition government,” he said.

“Today, people in rural parts of the state are angry with the government because of policies like e-tendering as it has curbed the independence of panchayats and the development of villages. On the other hand, people in urban parts are facing the brunt of scams like property ID mess and cleaning. The Dalit community is troubled by the closure of the welfare schemes of the Congress like the allotment of 100 yards plots,” the Leader of Opposition said.

Hooda said the BJP-JJP (Jannayak Janta Party) government has lathi-charged on farmers, youth, government employees, panchs and sarpanches. “Elected panchayats are the pride and honour of the village but the government wants to make them powerless. Instead of wasting time in the name of meeting with panchs and sarpanches, the government should immediately get rid of e-tendering and provide funds for development to the panchayats,” he said.

“If the present government does not do this, then after the formation of the Congress government, the panchayats will be freed from the web of e-tendering and their funds will be increased. The Congress understands that the elected representatives are answerable to the villages and not the contractors and officials,” he said.

The two-time Chief Minister said that mustard farmers are facing huge losses due to non-availability of government procurement. “Their crops are being sold at Rs 1,000 below the minimum support price (MSP). The government is delaying the procurement to benefit the middlemen. Neither the MSP is being given to the farmers by the government nor the compensation has been given for the damages caused by the weather till now. Sugarcane farmers are still waiting for the payment of dues,” he added.

20230310-190602