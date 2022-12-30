INDIALIFESTYLE

Villagers oppose actress' cremation in village due to her inter-caste marriage

The last rites of Jharkhand film actress Riya Kumari could not take place in her native village due to opposition from the people.

Kumari aka Isha Alya was later cremated at the Muktidham crematorium in Khirgaon, Hazaribagh.

Kumari, a resident of Mahudi village in Chouparan block, had been in the entertainment industry for more than a decade.

She married Prakash Kumar aka Prakash Albela against her family’s wishes.

The actress’ brother, Ajay Kumar said that his Caste Panchayat boycotted his family after Kumari’s inter-caste marriage, which is also why they opposed her cremation in the village.

The actress was shot dead on the Ranchi-Kolkata highway by alleged robbers, when she was on her way to Kolkata along with her husband and two and a half year old daughter, on Wednesday.

The victim’s brother, in the police complaint, alleged that she was killed by her husband who had been lying to the police.

He added that Prakash tortured for dowry, among other things.

Prakash has been sent to jail.

20221230-194202

