Actor Prashant Narayanan has opened up on his role in Sakshi Tanwar-starrer web series ‘Mai’.

Prashant, who has been part of a number of Hindi as well as Malayalam films, is enjoying his dual portrayal of villainous brothers, Jawahar and Mohandas in the web series.

Talking about the different shades of his character, Prashant shares: “I’m quite honoured to be one of the first actors to be playing an antagonist in a double role. The characters I’m portraying – Jawahar and Mohandas are quite edgy, to say the least. While they both belong to the world of crime, Jawahar and Mohandas happen to have contrasting personalities.”

In the web series, Prashant plays the role of two brothers-Jawahar and Mohandas. While Jawahar is seen dead in the first episode, his brother Mohandas’ entry is shown in the fourth episode.

He throws more light on his characters in the web show and adds: “While Jawahar is calculative and believes in holding power with perseverance, Mohandas on the other hand is reactive and has an impulsive violent streak in him. It is very challenging to play a character when you can’t connect with it at all and there is no reference point. However, I really enjoyed the process and am humbled by the love showered by the audience. Needless to say, it’s all been a wild ride.”

‘Mai’ also stars Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anant Vidhaat, Ankur Ratan, Raima Sen and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. The six-episode series is streaming on Netflix.

