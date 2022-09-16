SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Villarreal beat Hapoel Beer Sheva in UEFA Conference League

Villarreal gained an away 2-1 win over Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva in Group C of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday evening.

At the end of matchday 2 in the four-team group, the Spanish team holds a full record of six points, ahead of Lech Poznan who reached three points after an impressive 4-1 home win over Austria Wien. Beer Sheva and Wien remained with one point each.

In front of 14,000 fans at the Toto Turner Stadium in Beer Sheva, Villarreal scored in the 28th minute from a penalty by Jose Luis Morales, after Beer Sheva goalkeeper Omri Glazer had brought down Alex Baena in the box, Xinhua reports.

Beer Sheva levelled the score in the 63rd minute through substitute Rotem Hatuel, after an accurate pass by Ramzi Safuri.

Villarreal again took the lead just after four minutes, with an impressive cross by Yeremy Pino to Baena who made it 2-1.

Nicolas Jackson could have scored a third for Villarreal in the 72nd minute, but missed a big chance, sending the ball over the crossbar from only four metres in front of an empty net.

With seconds to go, Villarreal’s Dutch striker Arnaut Danjuma sent a penalty way above the crossbar, after Etienne Capoue was fouled by Dor Micha.

In the group’s third matchday, Beer Sheva will play in Poland against Lech Poznan, while Villarreal will host Austria Wien, with both games to be played on October 6.

