HomeFOOTBALLVillarreal striker Moreno goes for win in last Champions League group clash
FOOTBALL

Villarreal striker Moreno goes for win in last Champions League group clash

By NewsWire
0
4

Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno insists his side can’t afford to sit back and play for a draw when they take on Atalanta away in their final Champions League group game on Wednesday.

Villarreal travel to the Italian city of Bergamo knowing a point will see them into the last 16 of the competition, but defeat would see them knocked out of the tournament and perhaps out of Europe entirely depending on the result of the other game in the group between Manchester United and Young Boys.

Moreno has just returned after injury, but the striker ruled out playing for a draw against a rival that is in excellent form in Serie A, reports Xinhua.

“We have to be positive, concentrate on enjoying the moment and respecting our rival, but we have to go out convinced that we can win.”

“A draw is good enough for us, but our mentality should be to go out and win from the first moment, we can’t speculate with the result as it’s an exciting game and we have a lot at stake,” commented Moreno in Spanish sports paper, Diario AS.

Villarreal are struggling domestically at the moment and have only won three of their 15 LaLiga games to date, despite playing some attractive football at times.

“We are competing, but we are making mistakes in the penalty areas. I think that the team deserves a better result, but if you don’t score, it’s difficult,” admitted the striker.

Villarreal are not the only Spanish side whose Champions League future is in the balance as FC Barcelona travel to face Bayern Munich knowing anything other than a win against the German side that beat them with ease in the Camp Nou earlier this season, will give Benfica the chance to move to second in their group.

Meanwhile, Sevilla visit Salzburg also needing a win to ensure their Champions League progress from a group where all four sides are currently separated by just three points.

20211207-195232

Previous articleFormer Congress CM quits as MLA, joins BJP
Next articleSugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale mock Vicky-Kat wedding ballyhoo: Video goes viral
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CONTACT US

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.