SCI-TECHWORLD

Vimeo to lay off 11% of its workforce

NewsWire
0
0

Video sharing platform Vimeo has announced that it will be laying off 11 per cent of its workforce amid a decline in economic conditions.

The announcement was made by Anjali Sud, CEO of Vimeo, in an online letter, noting that “those whose jobs are affected have received emails and invitations for meetings with their team leaders and HR”.

There will be reductions in nearly every region and department of the company, and the majority of employees impacted will be from Sales and R&D, as those departments make up most of the company’s overall workforce.

“We are entering 2023 with a more focused strategy to simplify Vimeo, and ultimately, our team size and composition needs to reflect that focus. This reduction enables us to achieve our growth and profitability goals in a way that is far less dependent on the broader market, putting us in full control of our destiny,” Sud wrote.

This round of job cuts follows earlier layoffs in July, when Sud announced Vimeo was laying off 6 per cent of its workforce.

Moreover, employees who will be leaving the company will be provided with financial and transition support, said Sud.

20230105-120203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN Chief calls for US-China negotiation over trade, technology

    Consumer spending in mobile games declined in Q1 2022

    Talentedge’s owner takes stake in upGrad at $2 bn value after...

    Tesla withdraws application in subsidies for German factory: Report