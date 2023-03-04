ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vinali Bhatnagar to make Bollywood debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Actress Vinali Bhatnagar, who was last seen in the music video ‘Qafile Noor Ke’, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Salman Khan starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

She will be seen playing a prominent role in the film.

Vinali, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, came to Mumbai to pursue acting and after all the struggle in the industry, she finally got this opportunity.

Sharing her excitement about starting a new chapter in her career, Vinali said: “I’m starting my journey in the Hindi film industry and this film is a fantastic way to begin work. I had always dreamt of seeing myself on the big screen, so it all looks like a dream come true. But I do believe that firsts are always special, and I am very excited about my first film. I hope that the audience will shower their blessings on me.”

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is produced by Salma Khan and directed by writer-director Farhad Samji.

Apart from Vinali, the film also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh.

The film is touted to be an adaptation of the 2014-released Tamil blockbuster ‘Veeram’.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is all set to release during Eid on April 21.

