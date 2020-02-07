Vindman’s lawyer says Trump’s comments ‘obviously false’

Washington, Feb 9 (IANS) The lawyer of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was fired by US President Donald Trump after testifying at his impeachment trial, has defended his client after Trump said he was sacked for being “very insubordinate”, it was reported on Sunday.

On Friday, Trump fired Vindman, who was a Ukraine expert on the National Security Council (NSC), and Gordon Sondland, the Ambassador to the EU, for testifying against him at his impeachment trial.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Trump said of Lt Col Vindman: “He was very insubordinate, reported contents of my ‘perfect’ calls incorrectly, & was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information,” the BBC reported.

In response, David Pressman, Vindman’s lawyer, said in a statement that Trump had “made a series of obviously false statements concerning Lieutenant Colonel Vindman; they conflict with the clear personnel record and the entirety of the impeachment record of which the president is well aware”.

“While the most powerful man in the world continues his campaign of intimidation, while too many entrusted with political office continue to remain silent, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman continues his service to our country as a decorated, active duty member of our military,” he added.

Lt Col Vindman’s twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman, a senior lawyer for the National Security Council, was also sent back to the Department of the Army on Friday, the BBC reported.

Testifying in Congress last November, Lt Col Vindman said he was “concerned” after hearing Mr Trump’s “improper” phone call last year with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The call led to Trump’s impeachment last December by the House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Democrats argued that the president had dangled US aid in exchange for political favours.

But Trump was eventually acquitted on February 5 by the Republican-controlled Senate.

–IANS

ksk/