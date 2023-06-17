ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vineet Kumar Singh says working in ‘Siya’ changed his perspective on rape

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, best known for his roles in movies such as ‘Pittah’, ‘City of Gold’ and the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, spoke on his role for his 2022 crime thriller movie ‘Siya’.

Speaking on the takeaways from the film, which caused a change in his perspective, he said: “During my shooting for Siya, I have realised that following a rape, the procedure that is involved in the investigation or the reporting of the crime must be dealt very sensitively and delicately.”

“Because the victim and her family have already been through unfathomable trauma and soul-breaking pain. Also, the society, at large, should encourage the victim to fight for justice instead of looking down with pity or stigmatising the victim. These have been two very important lessons for me.”

Starring opposite Pooja Pandey in the hard-hitting crime drama that deals with the subject of rape and the fight for justice, he said his character Mahinder in the film is a common man who stands up for the victims without any vested interests.

Talking about the Manish Mundra directorial that premiered on Zee5 on June 16, Vineet said that while OTT is loaded with a variety of content, ‘Siya’ is an important story that needs to be told and has a crucial message to deliver.

Elaborating on his role, he said: “I play a very unique role in this movie – of Mahinder, who’s a common man who stands up for the victim without any vested interest. He simply stands for the sake of truth and fighting for justice.”

“The director has perceived Mahinder from a very realistic angle. He’s not someone who would go, beat up the perpetrators and snatch justice. His way of seeking justice is novel and you must watch the movie to experience the uniqueness.”

“I’ve tried my level best to do justice to this role.”

