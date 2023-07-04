As India’s top freestyle wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia got a green signal from the Sports ministry to train abroad ahead of the Asian Games and this year’s world championships, former Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach Ajit Singh has raised some serious questions on their training plan.

Ajit Singh said that “what will the grapplers achieve from this small training stint? Or are they going for any ‘chamatkari kheer’ which will turn them into Hulk instantly!”

Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia will train in Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan. Meanwhile, world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat will first travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, before shifting base to Hungary.

Bajrang will set up his base in Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan, during a 36-day training camp. The 29-year-old wrestler will be accompanied by his coach Sujeet Maan, physiotherapist Anuj Gupta, sparring partner Jitender and strength and conditioning expert Kaazi Hasan.

On the other hand, Vinesh will train in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for a week before moving to Tata, a town near Budapest, for an 18-day training camp. The 28-year-old will travel with her coach Sudesh, physiotherapist Ashwini Patil and sparring partner Sangeeta Phogat.

Notbaly, both Vinesh and Bajrang have been out of action for the most part of the 2023 season and were the prime face of protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Speaking to IANS, renowned wrestling coach Ajit Singh said, “I am unable to understand the benefit of this small training stint abroad, when you take your coach, your physio, your sparring partner, then what is the use? Why can’t they train here in India? Or if they have any other plans then I can’t comment on this. Maybe they will get some ‘chamatkari kheer’ there and become Hulk instantly.”

“I would suggest NADA (National Anti-Doping Agency) to keep an eye. Also, Vinesh and Bajrang are not match-fit and they are taking unfit sparring partners with them. Sangeeta and Jitender were also with them in the Jantar Mantar protest. They also haven’t trained well so why pick these two unfit partners. Rather should have taken young new talent to spar. This tour and travel thing is so funny and at the same time disappointing too.

Didn’t the coaches suggest Bajrang and Vinesh that you should take a guy or girl who has more speed than you guys… but yeah they are stars who can question them,” added Singh.

