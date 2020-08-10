Vinit Kakar: Playing cameo roles is fun

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actor Vinit Kakar sure enjoys essaying cameo roles in TV shows.

The actor, who has just wrapped up shooting for the show “Devi Adi Parashakti”, said: “As actors, we are at times offered characters which are very interesting and daring but are very short. I enjoy playing such cameos. They are fun in themselves.”

“My character Raktabija is a very popular evil in the mythological books. He was killed by goddess Durga, so the character has a planned ending and it was known. I loved essaying it,” he added.

He is also shooting for “RadhaKrishn”, where he plays Ashwatthama.

“The pandemic is still there, so the thought of shooting two shows at a time was a challenge itself. But I enjoy such challenges and by god’s grace, I’m all fit and healthy,” he said.

Vinit is known for featuring in television shows like “Vighnaharta Ganesh”, “Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanumaan” and “Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai”.

–IANS

nn/vnc