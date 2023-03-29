INDIA

Vinod Chandran takes oath as Patna HC Chief Justice

NewsWire
Justice K. Vinod Chandran on Wednesday took oath as the 44th Chief Justice of Patna High Court.

In a simple swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhawan, Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of Chief Justice to him.

Vinod Chandran replaces Justice Sanjay Karol who has been elevated as Supreme Court justice.

Sanjay Karol served as a chief justice for three years before being promoted in February 2023.

Chief Justice Vinod Chandran’s tenure will end in April 2025.

During the swearing-in ceremony, chief minister Nitish Kumar, ministers of his cabinet, advocate general of Bihar P.K. Shahi, senior judges and lawyers of the High Court were also present.

The Supreme Court collegium had named Vinod Chandran for Guwahati High Court but withdrew it in view of the vacant posts of justice in the Supreme Court.

20230329-113802

